HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 15, 2022, there were 7,700 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 8, through Thursday, April 14, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,316,813 confirmed cases and 478,726 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past week is as follows:

April 8 — 1,073

April 9 — 590

April 10 — 614

April 11 — 1,013

April 12 — 1,416

April 13 — 1,814

April 14 — 1,180

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 42% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 5,436 new cases reported between April 1 and April 7 (as of DOH data from April 8).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 8-14 was 5.8%. This is higher than than the previous week’s percent positivity of 4.0%.

There are currently 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 57 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 8% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 2 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 8.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,474, which is 70 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated April 14, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 8-14

County Positivity Rate Adams 5.5% Cumberland 4.8% Perry 4.7% York 4.4% Lancaster 3.8% Mifflin 3.4% Dauphin 3.0% Lebanon 2.9% Franklin 2.5% Juniata 1.4% Statewide average: 5.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 15, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 15.

A total of 18,979,971 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.