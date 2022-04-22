HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:10 p.m. on April 22, 2022, there were 9,124 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 15, through Thursday, April 21, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,324,274 confirmed cases and 480,587 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past week is as follows:

April 15 — 1,547

April 16 — 823

April 17 — 727

April 18 — 1,444

April 19 — 1,516

April 20 — 1,631

April 21 — 1,436

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 18% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 7,700 new cases reported between April 8 and April 14 (as of DOH data from April 15).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 15-21 was 7.3%. This is higher than the previous week’s percent positivity of 5.8%.

There are currently 500 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 68 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 13% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 11 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 15.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,592, which is 118 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated April 21, all but four Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 community level. Tioga County has a medium community level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a high community level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 15-21

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 6.0% York 5.9% Dauphin 5.3% Lancaster 4.8% Lebanon 4.2% Franklin 4.1% Perry 3.5% Adams 3.3% Mifflin 2.9% Juniata 1.9% Statewide average: 7.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 22, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.8% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 22.

A total of 19,020,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 22.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.