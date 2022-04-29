HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 29, 2022, there were 12,375 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Friday, April 22, through Thursday, April 28, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,334,351 confirmed cases and 483,415 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past week is as follows:

April 22 — 1,738

April 23 — 1,109

April 24 — 1,128

April 25 — 1,570

April 26 — 2,295

April 27 — 2,476

April 28 — 2,059

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 36% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 9,124 new cases reported between April 15 and April 21 (as of DOH data from April 22).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 20-26 was 8%. This is higher than the previous week’s (April 15-21) percent positivity of 7.3%.

There are currently 610 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 67 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 22% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by one patient since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Friday, April 22.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,663, which is 71 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago. There were fewer new deaths reported this past week than the week before.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated April 28, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low community level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a high community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 20-26

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 8.2% York 6.4% Lancaster 6.3% Franklin 6.1% Dauphin 5.9% Adams 5.8% Lebanon 5.0% Perry 4.6% Mifflin 2.3% Juniata 1.1% Statewide average: 8.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 27, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.9% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 29.

A total of 19,334,336 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 28.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.