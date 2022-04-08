HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on April 8, 2022, there were 3,855 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, April 4, through Thursday, April 7, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,310,472 confirmed cases and 477,215 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past four days is as follows:

April 4 — 753

April 5 — 972

April 6 — 1,193

April 7 — 937

Between Friday, April 1, and Thursday, April 7, there were 5,436 new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Pennsylvania DOH as of data checked on April 8. This is an increase of 32% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 4,119 new cases reported between March 25 and March 31 (as of DOH data from April 1).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 1-7 was 4.0%. This is higher than the previous week’s percent positivity of 3.1%.

There are currently 410 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 59 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down by 7 people and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 11 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Monday, April 4.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,404, which is 88 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported on Monday, April 4.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated April 7, all but three Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties have a medium Community Level designation.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

April 1-7

County Positivity Rate Adams 3.8% Cumberland 3.6% Lancaster 3.2% York 2.9% Mifflin 2.8% Franklin 2.6% Perry 2.4% Dauphin 2.3% Lebanon 1.8% Juniata 0.9% Statewide average: 4.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of April 8, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.6% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 77.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on April 8.

A total of 18,910,277 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of April 7.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.