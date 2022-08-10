PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2022, there were 20,317 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

Aug. 3 — 3,523

Aug. 4 — 3,565

Aug. 5 — 3,119

Aug. 6 — 2,077

Aug. 7 — 1,993

Aug. 8 — 3,241

Aug. 9 — 2,799

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 6% from the number reported the previous week when there were 21,644 new cases reported between July 27 and Aug. 2 (as of DOH data from Aug. 3).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 was 17.2%. This is the same as the previous week’s (July 27 to Aug. 2) percent positivity. Nine Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and one had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,301 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 131 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up by 9%, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 12 since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Aug. 3.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,374, which is 113 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Aug. 3.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on Aug. 4, there are 14 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 32 counties with a medium level, and 21 counties at a low COVID-19 community level.

In the Midstate, Lebanon and Mifflin counties have a high COVID-19 community level; Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Perry, and York counties have a medium level; and Lancaster has a low level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Aug. 3-9

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 24.1% Franklin 23.3% Perry 22.8% Cumberland 22.3% Lebanon 21.2% York 21.0% Adams 20.9% Mifflin 19.2% Lancaster 19.1% Juniata 14.0% Statewide average: 17.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Aug. 10, 63.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Aug. 10.

A total of 22,831,384 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Aug. 10.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.