PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, there were 17,990 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

Aug. 24 — 2,897

Aug. 25 — 3,328

Aug. 26 — 2,803

Aug. 27 — 1,761

Aug. 28 — 1,490

Aug. 29 — 2,856

Aug. 30 — 2,855

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 9% from the number reported the previous week when there were 19,816 new cases reported between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 (as of DOH data from Aug. 24).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 24-30 was 16.2%. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 16.4% (Aug. 17-23). Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,258 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 146 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down by 31 people, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 14 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Aug. 24.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,716, which is 120 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Aug. 24.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties have a high COVID-19 community level; Franklin County has a medium level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate are at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Aug. 24-30

County Positivity Rate Juniata 29.2% Perry 24.7% Cumberland 22.4% York 20.2% Dauphin 20.0% Mifflin 19.3% Lancaster 17.7% Adams 16.8% Franklin 15.3% Lebanon 14.5% Statewide average: 16.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Aug. 31, 63.4% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Aug. 31.

A total of 22,927,087 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Aug. 31.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.