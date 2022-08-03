PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2022, there were 21,644 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

July 27 — 3,521

July 28 — 3,324

July 29 — 3,164

July 30 — 2,299

July 31 — 1,834

Aug. 1 — 4,670

Aug. 2 — 2,832

The total number of new cases this past week is down just slightly, about 2% from the number reported the previous week when there were 21,997 new cases reported between July 20 and July 26 (as of DOH data from July 27).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 27 to Aug. 2 was 17.2%. This is slightly higher than the previous week’s (July 20-26) percent positivity of 17%. Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,190 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 143 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up by two patients, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 21% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from July 27.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,261, which is 97 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of July 27.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on July 28, there are 13 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 30 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level.

In the Midstate, Franklin, Juniata, and Mifflin counties have a high COVID-19 Community Level; Lebanon and York counties have a medium level; and Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Perry counties have a low level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

July 27 to Aug. 2

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 25.0% Lebanon 22.7% Perry 22.7% Cumberland 22.3% Adams 21.1% York 20.3% Franklin 20.0% Lancaster 19.1% Juniata 14.5% Mifflin 14.4% Statewide average: 17.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Aug. 3, 63% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.6% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Aug. 3.

A total of 22,768,681 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Aug. 3.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.