PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to data checked at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, there were 10,489 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Nov. 23 — 1,994

Nov. 24 — 994

Nov. 25 — 1,333

Nov. 26 — 1,026

Nov. 27 — 983

Nov. 28 — 2,191

Nov. 29 — 1,968

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 6% from the number reported the previous week when there were 9,878 new cases reported between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 (as of DOH data from Nov. 23).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 23-29 was 9.9%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 9.2% (Nov. 16-22). Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,269 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 162 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are up by 140 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 18 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Nov. 23.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,387, which is 116 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Nov. 23.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Nov. 23-29

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 15.9% Cumberland 14.2% Juniata 13.4% Perry 13.4% Lebanon 12.1% Lancaster 11.1% Mifflin 11.1% York 10.2% Franklin 9.0% Adams 8.7% Statewide average: 9.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Nov. 30, 65.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 11.9% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 81.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Dec. 1.

A total of 24,961,097 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 1, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.