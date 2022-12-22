PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, there were 14,384 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Dec. 14 — 2,476

Dec. 15 — 2,181

Dec. 16 — 1,988

Dec. 17 — 1,502

Dec. 18 — 1,050

Dec. 19 — 2,968

Dec. 20 — 2,219

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 6% from the number reported the previous week when there were 13,535 new cases reported between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13 (as of DOH data from Dec. 15).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 14-20 was 12.6%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 11.6% (Dec. 7-13). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,317 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 170 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 12 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by five patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Dec. 15.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,798, which is 136 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Dec. 15.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Dec. 14-20

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 15.8% Perry 15.8% Dauphin 15.3% Lebanon 13.4% Lancaster 12.9% Franklin 12.2% Adams 12.1% York 11.9% Mifflin 10.0% Juniata 6.5% Statewide average: 12.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 21, 65.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 13.6% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Dec. 22.

A total of 25,229,192 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 21, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.