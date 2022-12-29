PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, there were 12,623 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Dec. 21 — 2,824

Dec. 22 — 2,348

Dec. 23 — 1,969

Dec. 24 — 1,213

Dec. 25 — 796

Dec. 26 — 1,410

Dec. 27 — 2,063

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 12% from the number reported the previous week when there were 14,384 new cases reported between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20 (as of DOH data from Dec. 22).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 21-27 was 13.3%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.6% (Dec. 14-20). Four Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and six had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,531 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 162 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are up by 214 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by eight patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Dec. 22.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,892, which is 94 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Dec. 22.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Perry counties had a medium COVID-19 community level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Dec. 21-27

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 16.2% Lebanon 14.7% Dauphin 14.5% Lancaster 13.8% York 13.0% Adams 12.6% Perry 12.4% Franklin 11.5% Mifflin 10.2% Juniata 9.6% Statewide average: 13.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 28, 65.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 13.8% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Dec. 29.

A total of 25,269,758 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 28, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.