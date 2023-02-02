(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:00 a.m. on Feb.2, 2023, there were 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Jan. 25- 1,754

Jan. 26- 1,774

Jan. 27 -1,475

Jan. 28- 950

Jan. 29- 852

Jan. 30- 1,762

Jan. 31- 1,482

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 5.6 % from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,651 new cases reported between Jan. 18 and 24 (as of DOH data from Jan. 26).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 25-31 was 12.5%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.8% (Jan. 18-24). Three Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and seven had an at or below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,214 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 157 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 44 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 5 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Jan. 26.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 49,397 which is 394 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Feb. 2

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties were at a medium community level. All other Midstate counties were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

JAN. 25- 31

County Positivity Rate Perry 21.1% Cumberland 16.2% Lancaster 13.7 Dauphin 12.5% Franklin 12.1% Lebanon 11.4% York 11.3% Adams 10.8% Juniata 9.2% Mifflin 8.9% Statewide average: 12.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 2, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15.2% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.6% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Feb.2.

A total of 25,475,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 2, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional