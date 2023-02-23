(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2023, there were 10,266 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Feb. 15- 1,832

Feb. 16- 1,758

Feb. 17- 1,933

Feb. 18- 863

Feb. 19- 744

Feb. 20- 1,654

Feb. 21- 1,482

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 7.02% from the number of cases reported the previous week when there were 11,041 new cases reported between Feb. 8 and 14 (as of DOH data from Feb. 16).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 15-21 was 11.8%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.2% (Feb. 8 – 14). Three Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and seven had an at or below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,135 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 129 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 17 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 19 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Feb. 16.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 50,168 which is 113 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Feb. 16.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, All Midstate counties were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

FEB. 8- 14

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 14.8% Dauphin 14.4% Perry 13.4% Lancaster 11.4% York 10.2% Lebanon 10.0% Mifflin 10.0% Franklin 9.4% Adams 8.7% Juniata 5.6% Statewide average: 18.8 | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 23, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15.6% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Feb. 23.

A total of 25,560,094 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 23, according to the DOH.