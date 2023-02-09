(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Feb. 1- 2,315

Feb. 2- 1,627

Feb. 3 – 1,885

Feb 4- 1,017

Feb 5- 957

Feb. 6- 1664

Feb. 7- 1,471

The total number of new cases reported this past week is up about 2.68 % from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,049 new cases reported between Jan. 25 and 31 (as of DOH data from Feb. 9).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 1 -7 was 12.3%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.5% (Jan. 25-31). Four Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and six had an at or below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,180 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 147 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 34 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 10 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Feb. 2.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 49,921 which is 524 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Feb. 2.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, All Midstate counties were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

FEB. 1- FEB. 7

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 15.3% Cumberland 15.1% Perry 14.7% Lancaster 13.4% Lebanon 11.8% Mifflin 11.7% Adams 9.5% York 9.5% Franklin 9.0% Juniata 7.9% Statewide average: 12.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Feb. 9, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15.3% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.6% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Feb. 9.

A total of 25,508,223 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 9, according to the DOH.