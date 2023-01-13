PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, there were 14,713 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Jan. 4 — 3,032

Jan. 5 — 2,698

Jan. 6 — 2,641

Jan. 7 — 1,286

Jan. 8 — 1,189

Jan. 9 — 1,747

Jan. 10 — 2,120

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 3% from the number reported the previous week when there were 15,177 new cases reported between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3 (as of DOH data from Jan. 5).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 4-10 was 14.4%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 15.4% (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,567 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 203 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 180 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by two patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Jan. 5.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 49,263, which is 229 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Jan. 5.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Lancaster County had a low COVID-19 community level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a medium community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Jan. 4-10

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 19.1% Perry 18.7% Cumberland 18.0% Lancaster 14.6% Lebanon 14.5% Franklin 14.0% York 12.7% Adams 12.5% Mifflin 11.0% Juniata 8.6% Statewide average: 14.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 11, 65.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 14.6% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Jan. 13.

A total of 25,352,052 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 11, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.