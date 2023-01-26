(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Jan. 18- 1,908

Jan. 19- 1,755

Jan. 20 -1,658

Jan. 21- 994

Jan. 22- 937

Jan. 23- 1,706

Jan. 24- 1,693

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 2.3 % from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,902 new cases reported between Jan. 11 and 17 (as of DOH data from Jan. 19).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 18-24 was 13%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.8% (Jan. 11-17). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are currently 1,258 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 162 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 89 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 29 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Jan. 26.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 49,397 which is 236 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Jan. 26.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, all counties in the Midstate had a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Jan. 19-24

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 16.1% Cumberland 16.0% Lebanon 14.5% Perry 14.3% Lancaster 13.9% Franklin 12.1% Mifflin 11.4% York 11.3% Adams 10.9% Juniata 9.6% Statewide average: 13% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 26, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.3% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Jan. 26.

A total of 25,448,669 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 26, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website