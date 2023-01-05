PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Dec. 28 — 3,143

Dec. 29 — 2,845

Dec. 30 — 2,649

Dec. 31 — 1,393

Jan. 1 — 1,180

Jan. 2 — 1,682

Jan. 3 — 2,285

The total number of new cases reported this past week is up about 20% from the number reported the previous week when there were 12,623 new cases reported between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 (as of DOH data from Dec. 29).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 was 15.4%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 13.3% (Dec. 21-27). Six Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and four had a below-average percent positivity.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are currently 1,747 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 205 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are up by 216 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 43 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Dec. 29.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 49,034, which is 142 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Dec. 29.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 19.5% Lebanon 17.2% Perry 16.9% Lancaster 16.8% Cumberland 16.4% York 15.7% Adams 15.3% Franklin 14.2% Mifflin 13.1% Juniata 10.3% Statewide average: 15.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Jan. 4, 66% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 14.1% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Jan. 5.

A total of 25,319,920 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Jan. 4, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.