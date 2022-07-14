PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:00 p.m. on July 14, 2022, there were 19,367 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 6, through Tuesday, July 12, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

July 6 — 3,219

July 7 — 3,274

July 8 — 2,954

July 9 — 1,966

July 10 — 2,074

July 11 — 3,245

July 12 — 2,635

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 33% from the number reported the previous week when there were 14,544 new cases reported between June 29 and July 5 (as of DOH data from July 6).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 6-12 was 15.3%. This is higher than the previous week’s (June 29 to July 5) percent positivity of 14%. Nine Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and one had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,036 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 130 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 2% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 31% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from July 6.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,949, which is 128 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of July 6.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on July 7, there are three Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 22 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, Juniata County has a high COVID-19 community level, Franklin and Mifflin counties have a medium level, and the rest have a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

July 6-12

County Positivity Rate Perry 20.5% Cumberland 19.7% Juniata 18.5% Dauphin 18.2% York 17.9% Franklin 17.4% Lancaster 17.1% Mifflin 16.6% Lebanon 16.4% Adams 14.7% Statewide average: 15.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of July 13, 66.4% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 77% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on July 14.

A total of 22,525,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of July 13.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.