PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on July 20, 2022, there were 19,743 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, July 13, through Tuesday, July 19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

July 13 — 3,645

July 14 — 3,051

July 15 — 2,600

July 16 — 2,434

July 17 — 1,641

July 18 — 3,143

July 19 — 3,229

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 2% from the number reported the previous week when there were 19,367 new cases reported between July 6 and July 12 (as of DOH data from July 14).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 13-19 was 15.7%. This is higher than the previous week’s (July 6-12) percent positivity of 15.3%. Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 126 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 9% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 3% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from July 14.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,047, which is 98 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of July 14.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on July 14, there are three Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 24 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, Juniata County has a high COVID community level, Mifflin County has a medium level, and the rest are low.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

July 13-19

County Positivity Rate Perry 21.8% Cumberland 20.0% Lancaster 19.4% Lebanon 19.2% York 18.7% Dauphin 18.4% Franklin 18.1% Adams 16.3% Mifflin 13.8% Juniata 12.4% Statewide average: 15.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of July 20, 62.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on July 20.

A total of 22,525,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of July 20.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.