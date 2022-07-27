PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 5:15 p.m. on July 27, 2022, there were 21,997 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, July 20, through Tuesday, July 26, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

July 20 — 3,514

July 21 — 3,585

July 22 — 3,389

July 23 — 2,181

July 24 — 1,797

July 25 — 3,131

July 26 — 4,400

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 11% from the number reported the previous week when there were 19,743 new cases reported between July 13 and July 19 (as of DOH data from July 20).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 20-26 was 17%. This is higher than the previous week’s (July 13-19) percent positivity of 15.7%. — Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and — had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,188 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 118 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 5% while the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 6% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from July 20.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,164, which is 117 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of July 20.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on July 21, there are four Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 26 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, Franklin, Juniata, and Mifflin counties have a medium level and the rest are low.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

July 20-26

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 23.4% Dauphin 22.7% Lancaster 21.2% York 19.9% Franklin 19.2% Lebanon 18.8% Adams 18.6% Perry 14.0% Mifflin 13.4% Juniata 11.1% Statewide average: 17.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of July 27, 62.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on July 27.

A total of 22,697,485 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of July 27.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.