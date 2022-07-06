HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:00 p.m. on July 6, 2022, there were 14,544 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 29, through Tuesday, July 5, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 29 — 3,193

June 30 — 2,763

July 1 — 2,235

July 2 — 1,692

July 3 — 1,277

July 4 — 1,339

July 5 — 2,045

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 7% from the number reported the previous week when there were 15,700 new cases reported between June 22 and June 28 (as of DOH data from June 30).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 29 to July 5 was 14%. This is higher than the previous week’s (June 23-29) percent positivity of 12.8%. Nine Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and one had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,054 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 99 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 1% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 6% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 30.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,821, which is 55 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 30.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on June 30, there is one Pennsylvania county with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 16 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, all counties have a low COVID-19 community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 29 – July 5

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 20.8% Perry 20.5% Dauphin 18.2% Juniata 16.5% Franklin 15.9% York 15.7% Lancaster 15.5% Lebanon 15.5% Mifflin 14.1% Adams 13.3% Statewide average: 14.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of July 6, 66.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.9% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on July 6.

A total of 22,462,023 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of July 6.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.