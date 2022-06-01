HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:15 p.m. on June 1, 2022, there were 23,424 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, May 25, through Tuesday, May 31, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,424,337 confirmed cases and 507,849 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

May 25 — 4,958

May 26 — 3,825

May 27 — 4,662

May 28 — 2,303

May 29 — 1,943

May 30 — 1,810

May 31 — 3,923

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 20% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 29,227 new cases reported between May 18 and May 24 (as of DOH data from May 25).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 25-31 was 15.8%. This is lower than the previous week’s (May 18-24) percent positivity of 17.3%.

There are currently 1,329 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 151 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 15% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 12% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from May 18 (two weeks ago).

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,254, which is 107 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of May 25.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on May 26, there are 28 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 24 counties with a medium level, and 15 counties with a low level. Counties in the Midstate break down as follows:

Low

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

Franklin County

Lancaster County

Lebanon County

Perry County

Medium

Adams County

Juniata County

Mifflin County

York County

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 25-31

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 18.2% Perry 17.7% Lebanon 17.4% Adams 16.8% York 16.3% Lancaster 15.6% Dauphin 13.7% Franklin 13.7% Mifflin 10.9% Juniata 6.6% Statewide average: 15.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 1, 64% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.6% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 1.

A total of 19,783,851 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 1.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.