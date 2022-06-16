HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2022, there were 17,205 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 8, through Tuesday, June 14, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 8 — 2,728

June 9 — 3,658

June 10 — 2,695

June 11 — 1,953

June 12 — 1,440

June 13 — 2,566

June 14 — 2,165

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 21% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 21,812 new cases reported between June 1 and June 7 (as of DOH data from June 8).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 8-14 was 12.5%. This is lower than the previous week’s (June 1-7) percent positivity of 14.1%.

There are currently 1,097 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 109 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 10% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 18% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 8.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,580, which is 167 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 8. There were more new deaths reported from June 8-14 than were reported the previous week, June 1-7.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on June 9, there are 8 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 19 counties with a medium level, and 40 counties with a low level. All 10 Midstate counties have a low COVID-19 community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 8-14

County Positivity Rate Perry 17.9% Cumberland 17.1% Adams 15.0% Dauphin 14.4% Lancaster 12.4% Franklin 12.0% Lebanon 12.0% York 11.8% Mifflin 10.0% Juniata 8.5% Statewide average: 12.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 15, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 15.

A total of 22,308,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.