HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:10 p.m. on June 30, 2022, there were 15,700 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 22, through Tuesday, June 28, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 22 — 2,793

June 23 — 2,822

June 24 — 2,299

June 25 — 1,554

June 26 — 1,311

June 27 — 2,895

June 28 — 2,026

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 7% from the number reported the previous week when there were 14,682 new cases reported between June 15 and June 21 (as of DOH data from June 22).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 23-29 was 12.8%. This is higher than the previous week’s (June 15-21) percent positivity of 11.6%. Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,046 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 93 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 2% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 15% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 22.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,766, which is 109 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 22.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on June 23, there are no Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 16 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, Franklin County is at a medium level, and the other nine counties have a low COVID community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 23-29

County Positivity Rate Perry 19.0% Cumberland 18.8% Dauphin 17.7% Franklin 17.4% Juniata 16.4% Lancaster 15.4% Adams 14.6% York 13.6% Lebanon 12.6% Mifflin 9.6% Statewide average: 12.8% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 29, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.9% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 79% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 29.

A total of 22,434,403 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 30.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.