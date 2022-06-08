HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 3:30 p.m. on June 8, 2022, there were 21,812 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 7, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,442,332 confirmed cases and 512,418 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 1 — 4,337

June 2 — 3,917

June 3 — 3,076

June 4 — 1,621

June 5 — 1,363

June 6 — 4,989

June 7 — 2,509

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 7% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 23,424 new cases reported between May 25 and May 31 (as of DOH data from June 1).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 1-7 was 14.1%. This is lower than the previous week’s (May 25-31) percent positivity of 15.8%.

There are currently 1,213 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 133 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 9% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 12% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 1.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,413, which is 159 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 1.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on June 2, there are 17 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 23 counties with a medium level, and 27 counties with a low level. All ten Midstate counties are at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 1-7

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 17.9% Dauphin 16.8% Lebanon 15.7% Adams 14.9% York 12.8% Lancaster 12.7% Perry 12.2% Franklin 11.9% Mifflin 9.9% Juniata 4.6% Statewide average: 14.1% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 8, 66% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.6% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 8.

A total of 22,230,123 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 8.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.