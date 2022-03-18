HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:50 p.m. on March 18, 2022, there were — additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 14, through Thursday, March 17, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,299,593 confirmed cases and 474,169 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past four days is as follows:

March 14 — 1,018

March 15 — 904

March 16 — 894

March 17 — 676

Between Friday, March 11, and Thursday, March 17, there were 5,065 new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Pennsylvania DOH as of data checked on March 18. This is a decrease of about 22% from the number of cases reported the previous week when there were 6,480 new cases reported between March 4 and March 10.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 11 to March 17 was 3%. This is lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 3.6%.

There are currently 677 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 103 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 13%, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 6 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Monday, March 14.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,011, which is 166 more than the number of deaths reported on Monday, March 14.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 17, all Pennsylvania counties except Crawford County have low COVID-19 Community Levels. (Crawford County’s level is medium.)

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 11-17

County Positivity Rate Dauphin 3.0% Perry 2.9% Lebanon 2.8% Adams 2.7% Cumberland 2.6% Lancaster 2.6% York 2.5% Juniata 2.0% Mifflin 1.7% Franklin 1.5% Statewide average: 3.0% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.5% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 73.3% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 18.

A total of 18,771,408 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 18.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.