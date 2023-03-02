(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on March 2, 2023, there were 8,509 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Feb. 22- 1,736

Feb. 23- 1,544

Feb. 24- 1,258

Feb. 25- 808

Feb. 26- 579

Feb. 27- 1,600

Feb. 28- 984

The total number of new cases reported this past week is down about 17.11% from the number of cases reported the previous week when there were 10,266 new cases reported between Feb. 15 and 21 (as of DOH data from Feb. 23).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 22-28 was 10.9%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 11.8% (Feb. 15-21). Four Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and six had an at or below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,035 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 136 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 100 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 7 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Feb. 23.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 50,281 which is 113 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Feb. 23.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, four Midstate counties were at a medium community level and six Midstate counties were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

FEB. 22- 28

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 12.8% Dauphin 12.7% Perry 11.8% Lancaster 11.2% York 10.1% Lebanon 9.7% Mifflin 9.1% Adams 8.6% Franklin 8.2% Juniata 6.6% Statewide average: 10.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 2, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 15.6% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 82.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on March 2.

A total of 25,566,062 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 2 according to the DOH.