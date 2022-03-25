HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:10 p.m. on March 25, 2022, there were 2,791 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Monday, March 21, through Thursday, March 24, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,302,857 confirmed cases and 475,129 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past four days is as follows:

March 21 — 573

March 22 — 656

March 23 — 962

March 24 — 600

Between Friday, March 18, and Thursday, March 24, there were 4,095 new COVID-19 cases recorded by the Pennsylvania DOH as of data checked on March 25. This is a decrease of about 19% from the number of cases reported the previous week, when there were 5,065 new cases reported between March 11 and March 17 (as of DOH data from March 18).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of March 18 to March 24 was 2.9%. This is slightly lower than the previous week’s percent positivity of 3%.

There are currently 531 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 83 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down approximately 13% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 13 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Monday, March 21.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,180, which is 130 more than the number of deaths reported on Monday, March 21.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated March 24, all but eight Pennsylvania counties have a low COVID-19 Community Level. The following counties have a medium level:

Bradford County

Montour County

Northumberland County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Sullivan County

Susquehanna County

Union County

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

March 18-24

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 3.3% Lebanon 3.3% Perry 2.7% Dauphin 2.1% Lancaster 2.1% York 2.0% Mifflin 1.6% Franklin 1.5% Adams 1.2% Juniata 0.9% Statewide average: 2.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of March 25, the last day the DOH data was updated, 62.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 76.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on March 25.

A total of 18,817,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of March 25.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.