HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 4:35 p.m. on May 12, 2022, there were 21,596 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 10, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,359,297 confirmed cases and 490,366 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

May 4 — 3,494

May 5 — 3,278

May 6 — 3,735

May 7 — 2,383

May 8 — 1,879

May 9 — 3,762

May 10 — 3,065

The DOH is now releasing updated COVID-19 data weekly on Wednesdays.

In the first 10 days of May, there was an average of 2,767.2 new COVID-19 cases reported per day, according to DOH data. This is more than twice as many as the daily average for the month of April, which was 1,333.

There are currently 907 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 96 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 39%, or 256 patients, since May 1.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,814. The U.S. has now surpassed one million COVID-related deaths.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, last updated Thursday, May 12, eight Pennsylvania counties have a “high” COVID-19 community level, 13 have a “medium” community level, and the rest have a “low” community level. Most of the counties with medium or high designations are in northeastern Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 4-10

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 15.2% Dauphin 13.2% York 12.0% Lancaster 11.0% Lebanon 11.0% Adams 8.8% Perry 8.7% Juniata 8.1% Franklin 8.0% Mifflin 3.8% Statewide average: 13.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of May 11, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.1% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on May 12.

A total of 19,509,545 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of May 11.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.