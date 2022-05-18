HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022, there were 27,391 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 17, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,381,525 confirmed cases and 496,135 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

May 11 — 4,151

May 12 — 4,774

May 13 — 4,733

May 14 — 2,850

May 15 — 2,762

May 16 — 4,192

May 17 — 3,929

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 27% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 21,596 new cases reported between May 4 and May 10 (as of DOH data from May 12).

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 11-17 was 16.6%. This is higher than the previous week’s (May 4-10) percent positivity of 13.9%.

There are currently 1,156 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 135 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 27% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 41% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from May 12.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,898, which is 84 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which the site says was last updated May 12, the following 21 Pennsylvania counties have a “medium” or “high” COVID-19 community level:

Medium COVID-19 community level:

Allegheny County

Carbon County

Columbia County

Luzerne County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Northumberland County

Pike County

Potter County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Tioga County

Union County

High COVID-19 community level:

Bradford County

Lackawanna County

Lehigh County

Montour County

Northampton County

Sullivan County

Susquehanna County

Wayne County

Most of the counties with “medium” or “high” designations are located in Eastern Pennsylvania. The rest of the state’s counties, including all Midstate counties, remain at a “low” community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

May 11-17

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 17.0% Adams 16.2% York 14.5% Franklin 13.9% Lancaster 13.9% Perry 13.8% Dauphin 13.6% Lebanon 13.0% Juniata 9.5% Mifflin 7.1% Statewide average: 16.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of May 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on May 18.

A total of 19,603,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of May 18.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.