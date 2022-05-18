HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on May 18, 2022, there were 27,391 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 17, for a statewide cumulative total of 2,381,525 confirmed cases and 496,135 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:
- May 11 — 4,151
- May 12 — 4,774
- May 13 — 4,733
- May 14 — 2,850
- May 15 — 2,762
- May 16 — 4,192
- May 17 — 3,929
The total number of new cases this past week is up about 27% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 21,596 new cases reported between May 4 and May 10 (as of DOH data from May 12).
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 11-17 was 16.6%. This is higher than the previous week’s (May 4-10) percent positivity of 13.9%.
There are currently 1,156 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 135 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are up about 27% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased about 41% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from May 12.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 44,898, which is 84 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported a week ago.
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which the site says was last updated May 12, the following 21 Pennsylvania counties have a “medium” or “high” COVID-19 community level:
Medium COVID-19 community level:
- Allegheny County
- Carbon County
- Columbia County
- Luzerne County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Northumberland County
- Pike County
- Potter County
- Schuylkill County
- Snyder County
- Tioga County
- Union County
High COVID-19 community level:
- Bradford County
- Lackawanna County
- Lehigh County
- Montour County
- Northampton County
- Sullivan County
- Susquehanna County
- Wayne County
Most of the counties with “medium” or “high” designations are located in Eastern Pennsylvania. The rest of the state’s counties, including all Midstate counties, remain at a “low” community level.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
May 11-17
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Cumberland
|17.0%
|Adams
|16.2%
|York
|14.5%
|Franklin
|13.9%
|Lancaster
|13.9%
|Perry
|13.8%
|Dauphin
|13.6%
|Lebanon
|13.0%
|Juniata
|9.5%
|Mifflin
|7.1%
As of May 18, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on May 18.
A total of 19,603,894 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of May 18.
Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department's COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily at noon, according to the website.