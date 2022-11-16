PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to data checked at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, there were 9,725 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Nov. 9 — 1,748

Nov. 10 — 1,966

Nov. 11 — 1,393

Nov. 12 — 910

Nov. 13 — 745

Nov. 14 — 1,678

Nov. 15 — 1,285

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 19% from the number reported the previous week when there were 12,040 new cases reported between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 (as of DOH data from Nov. 9).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 9-15 was 9.3%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 10.4% (Nov. 2-8). Seven Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and three had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,137 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 137 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 124 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 26 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Nov. 9.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,126, which is 132 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Nov. 9.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Franklin County had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Nov. 9-15

County Positivity Rate Perry 16.5% Cumberland 13.9% Dauphin 12.7% Mifflin 11.0% Lebanon 10.8% Franklin 10.5% Adams 9.8% Lancaster 8.7% York 8.1% Juniata 6.8% Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Nov. 16, 65.3% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.8% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 81.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Nov. 16.

A total of 24,760,142 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Nov. 16, according to DOH data.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.