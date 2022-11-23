PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to data checked at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, there were 9,878 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Nov. 16 — 1,574

Nov. 17 — 1,438

Nov. 18 — 1,974

Nov. 19 — 802

Nov. 20 — 843

Nov. 21 — 1,704

Nov. 22 — 1,543

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 2% from the number reported the previous week when there were 9,725 new cases reported between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 (as of DOH data from Nov. 16).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 16-22 was 9.2%, according to the DOH. This is slightly lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 9.3% (Nov. 9-15). Six Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and four had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,129 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 144 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 8 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 7 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Nov. 16.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,271, which is 145 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Nov. 16.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Nov. 16-22

County Positivity Rate Perry 16.5% Cumberland 16.0% Dauphin 12.1% Franklin 11.4% Lebanon 10.0% Mifflin 9.6% Adams 8.7% Lancaster 8.1% York 7.7% Juniata 6.8% Statewide average: 9.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Nov. 23, 65.5% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.9% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 11.4% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 81.7% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Nov. 23.

A total of 24,760,142 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Nov. 16, the last day the data was updated, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.