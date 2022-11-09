PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to data checked at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, there were 12,040 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Nov. 2 — 1,974

Nov. 3 — 2,334

Nov. 4 — 1,752

Nov. 5 — 1,305

Nov. 6 — 941

Nov. 7 — 2,337

Nov. 8 — 1,397

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 6% from the number reported the previous week when there were 12,824 new cases reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 (as of DOH data from Nov. 3).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 2-8 was 10.4%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 11.5% (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 163 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data.

Hospitalizations are up by 13 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 9 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Nov. 3.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 47,994, which is 154 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Nov. 3.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Franklin, Juniata, and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Nov. 2-8

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 14.6% Dauphin 14.1% Perry 13.0% Lebanon 11.6% Franklin 11.4% Lancaster 10.0% Adams 9.6% Mifflin 9.6% York 9.1% Juniata 8.3% Statewide average: 10.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Nov. 9, 64.9% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.5% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 81.3% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Nov. 9.

A total of 24,403,106 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Nov. 9, according to DOH data.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.