PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Oc.t 5 — 2,329

Oct. 6 — 2,305

Oct. 7 — 1,909

Oct. 8 — 1,098

Oct. 9 — 939

Oct. 10 — 2,284

Oct. 11 — 2,004

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 3% from the number reported the previous week when there were 12,549 new cases reported between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 (as of DOH data from Oct. 5).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 was 11.7%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 12.2% (Sept. 28 to Oct. 4). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, one matched the average, and four had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,183 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 139 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are up by 18 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 16 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Oct. 5.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 47,442, which is 119 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Oct. 5.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Mifflin County had a high COVID-19 community level; Juniata County had a medium level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Oct. 5-11

County Positivity Rate Perry 24.7% Cumberland 15.6% Juniata 14.6% Dauphin 13.1% Lancaster 12.0% Franklin 11.7% Adams 9.6% York 9.6% Mifflin 8.6% Lebanon 8.2% Statewide average: 11.7% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Oct. 12, the last day the DOH data was updated, 64.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.2% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 80.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines as of data checked on Oct. 12.

A total of 23,617,999 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Oct. 6, the last day the DOH data was updated.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.