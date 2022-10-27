PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to data checked at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, there were 12,186 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 19, through Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

Oct. 19 — 2,423

Oct. 20 — 1,837

Oct. 21 — 1,708

Oct. 22 — 1,122

Oct. 23 — 1,057

Oct. 24 — 2,285

Oct. 25 — 1,754

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 13% from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,750 new cases reported between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 (as of DOH data from Oct. 19).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 19-25 was 11.2%, according to the DOH. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 11.4% (Oct. 12-18). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,301 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 155 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are up by 73 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by one patient since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Oct. 19.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 47,705, which is 123 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Oct. 19.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Juniata and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Oct. 19-25

County Positivity Rate Franklin 14.0% Cumberland 13.5% Perry 13.0% Dauphin 12.5% Adams 12.0% Lancaster 10.1% Mifflin 9.6% York 9.4% Lebanon 8.1% Juniata 7.8% Statewide average: 11.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Oct. 26, 64.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74.4% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 80.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to the data, last checked on Oct. 26.

A total of 24,154,232 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Oct. 27, according to DOH data.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.