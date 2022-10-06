PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, there were 12,549 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

Sept. 28 — 2,387

Sept. 29 — 2,155

Sept. 30 — 2,178

Oct. 1 — 1,021

Oct. 2 — 1,160

Oct. 3 — 2,092

Oct. 4 — 1,556

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 17% from the number reported the previous week when there were 15,035 new cases reported between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27 (as of DOH data from Sept. 28).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 was 12.2%. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 13% (Sept. 21-27). Seven Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and three had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,165 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 123 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down by 21 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 18 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Sept. 29.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 47,323, which is 110 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Sept. 28.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Mifflin County has a high COVID-19 community level; Franklin and Juniata counties have a medium level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate are at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 17.9% Perry 14.8% Dauphin 14.5% Mifflin 14.0% Juniata 13.4% Franklin 12.9% Lebanon 12.4% Lancaster 11.8% York 11.3% Adams 9.6% Statewide average: 12.2% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Sept. 28, the last day the DOH data was updated, 63.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 74% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 80.2% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines as of data checked on Oct. 5.

A total of 23,146,335 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Sept. 28, the last day the DOH data was updated.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.