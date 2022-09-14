PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, there were 17,353 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

Sept. 7 — 2,714

Sept. 8 — 3,656

Sept. 9 — 2,540

Sept. 10 — 1,459

Sept. 11 — 1,447

Sept. 12 — 2,258

Sept. 13 — 3,279

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 5% from the number reported the previous week when there were 16,479 new cases reported between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 (as of DOH data from Sept. 7).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 was 15.6%. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 16.3% (Aug. 31 to Sept. 6). Five Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and five had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,171 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 133 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations have not changed since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 13 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Sept. 7.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 46,970, which is 139 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Sept. 7.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Mifflin County has a high COVID-19 community level; Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, and Perry counties have a medium level; and Adams, Lancaster, and York counties are at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Sept. 7-13

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 23.1% Juniata 19.8% Mifflin 18.7% Dauphin 17.6% Lancaster 16.6% Perry 15.2% York 15.2% Adams 14.7% Franklin 14.7% Lebanon 14.7% Statewide average: 15.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Sept. 14, 63.5% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.8% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 80% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Sept. 14.

A total of 23,063,242 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Sept. 14, the last day the DOH data was updated.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.