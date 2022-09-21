PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 2:35 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, there were 17,106 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

Sept. 14 — 3,102

Sept. 15 — 2,785

Sept. 16 — 3,202

Sept. 17 — 1,504

Sept. 18 — 1,418

Sept. 19 — 2,671

Sept. 20 — 2,424

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 1% from the number reported the previous week when there were 17,353 new cases reported between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13 (as of DOH data from Sept. 14).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 14-20 was 14.3%. This is lower than the previous week’s positivity rate of 15.6% (Sept. 7-13). Nine Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and one had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,146 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 138 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down by 25 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased by 5 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Sept. 14.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 47,098, which is 128 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Sept. 14.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool, which is updated on Thursdays, Mifflin County has a high COVID-19 community level; Juniata County has a medium level; and the rest of the counties in the Midstate are at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Sept. 14-20

County Positivity Rate Juniata 22.6% Cumberland 21.4% Mifflin 19.6% Perry 19.4% Lancaster 16.2% York 15.3% Dauphin 15.0% Adams 14.6% Franklin 14.5% Lebanon 11.8% Statewide average: 14.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Sept. 21, 63.6% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 73.9% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 80.1% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Sept. 21.

A total of 23,129,413 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Sept. 21, the last day the DOH data was updated.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.