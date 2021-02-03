Cumberland Co. Walmart among Central Pa. COVID vaccine locations

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, Walmart and Sam’s Club included five additional states on the list of U.S. locations offering COVID vaccinations for eligible individuals, including Pennsylvania.

A handful of Walmart locations in Central Pa. are currently immunizing phase 1A individuals as a part of the CDC and Pa. Department of Health COVID vaccination process.

Specifically in Cumberland County, the Walmart located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill is on the list of Midstate participating in the retail company’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the future, Walmart and Sam’s Club hope to create an online scheduling option for eligible populations to sign up for appointments. Until then, “patients wanting to schedule appointments or those confirming they qualify within designated priority groups should check the state health department’s website.