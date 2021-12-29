Cumberland County EMS worker attests COVID vaccine hospitalizations are ‘deadly rumor’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As local EMS agencies deal with an increase in calls not related to COVID, they’re also facing misinformation.

Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS says he wants to bust the myth that the calls overwhelming ambulances and emergency rooms are strokes, cardiac arrests, or deaths from COVID vaccines. There is no evidence to suggest any of these instances to be true and Harig maintains that COVID itself, not the vaccine, is the threat.

“We really just want to clear the air that it is not the vaccine that is causing this surge. It is a deadly rumor. In fact, the patients that we see and encounter in crisis for COVID, a majority of them are unvaccinated,” Harig said

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

If you have questions about the vaccine, talk to a trusted medical professional.