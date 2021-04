NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Defense Logistics Agency in New Cumberland is working to provide an over-the-counter COVID-19 at-home test nationwide.

The test is the first of its kind to get emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration and can give results in 15 minutes through a smartphone app.

DLA is supporting a broader effort from the White House to supply more than 8 million tests across the country.