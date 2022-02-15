Cumberland Valley School District moves to mask-optional in most schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate school district is updating its mask policy after more buildings continue to see decreases in cases.

The Cumberland Valley School District sent out an update from the Superintendent on Tuesday night detailing that all remaining schools that are requiring masks will move to mask-optional within the next seven days except Sporting Hill Elementary.

The relaxing of mask mandates comes as more schools see decreasing case numbers within the set threshold of 14 days.

Masks will still be required on all district-provided transportation. Mask-optional elementary school cafeterias in the district will return to normal spacing and seating. You can find a detailed breakdown of the district at a glance through the link here.