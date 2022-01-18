Cumberland Valley School District requiring masks starting Wednesday

(WHTM) — The Cumberland Valley School District is now requiring masks just two days after making them optional.

The Superintendent announced all schools in the districts will require masks starting Wednesday, Jan 19. The decision comes after a review of the 14-day COVID case count saw cases were at an all-time high in the region and within CV schools.

The school district has a COVID-19 dashboard that is updated every Tuesday and Friday. You can view it here.