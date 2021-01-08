Cumberland Valley SD reacts to elementary in-person guidance

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa. (WHTM) — New state guidance says starting Jan. 25, local school districts can move to a hybrid option for elementary students.
The superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District says the decision won’t change much of their plan.
They’ve had elementary students in school five days a week since the beginning of the school year, although 1,800 kids are fully virtual.
“We were able to keep our class sizes for the most part at 18 or lower so we could keep spacing, we could manage social distancing and we could do that at the elementary level,” explains CVSD Superintendent David Christopher. “This wasn’t feasible in our middle and high schools where we really do have a lot of students.”
The state’s largest teachers union is panning the new guidance as premature, especially with the virus continuing to rage and the new, more contagious strain now in the Midstate.
