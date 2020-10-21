Dauphin County Commissioners award $17 million in COVID-19 recovery grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners have awarded local municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations a total of $17 million in COVID-19 recovery grants on Wednesday.

The municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits have received aid after applying for help with coronavirus-related expenses. Over $11 million was allocated to 20 municipalities, $3.9 million to 190 small businesses, over $1 million to 57 nonprofits, and $150,000 to the regional tourism industry.

“This critical funding will help lessen the financial burden and keep the doors of many businesses and nonprofits open,” said Commissioner Mike Pries.

To be considered by the COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, the Department of Community and Economic Development, along with other third-party underwriters, determined a population-based formula in order to apply grant allocations for municipalities.

To help restore the regional economy, the commissioners awarded $10,000 and $20,000 grants to over 70 businesses throughout Dauphin County, a separate effort funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to Commissioner George P. Hartwick, “This grant funding will help ease the burden, save local jobs and get business back on track during this unprecedented time.”

The COVID-19 Recovery grants were awarded to the following municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits: