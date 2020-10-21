Dauphin County Commissioners award $17 million in COVID-19 recovery grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners have awarded local municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations a total of $17 million in COVID-19 recovery grants on Wednesday.
The municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits have received aid after applying for help with coronavirus-related expenses. Over $11 million was allocated to 20 municipalities, $3.9 million to 190 small businesses, over $1 million to 57 nonprofits, and $150,000 to the regional tourism industry.
“This critical funding will help lessen the financial burden and keep the doors of many businesses and nonprofits open,” said Commissioner Mike Pries.
To be considered by the COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, the Department of Community and Economic Development, along with other third-party underwriters, determined a population-based formula in order to apply grant allocations for municipalities.
To help restore the regional economy, the commissioners awarded $10,000 and $20,000 grants to over 70 businesses throughout Dauphin County, a separate effort funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to Commissioner George P. Hartwick, “This grant funding will help ease the burden, save local jobs and get business back on track during this unprecedented time.”
The COVID-19 Recovery grants were awarded to the following municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits:
|DAUPHIN COUNTY CARES MUNICIPAL GRANT AWARDS
|AMOUNT
|City of Harrisburg
|$2,831,271.50
|Conewago Township
|$856.57
|Derry Township
|$1,450,889.45
|East Hanover Township
|$4,586.51
|Elizabethville Borough
|$9,000.00
|Halifax Borough
|$59,487.50
|Highspire Borough
|$23,118.85
|Hummelstown Borough
|$260,768.20
|Londonderry Township
|$51,203.09
|Lower Paxton Township
|$2,609,043.00
|Lower Swatara Township
|$512,687.06
|Middle Paxton Township
|$3,585.28
|Middletown Borough
|$551,302.36
|Millersburg Borough
|$114,828.41
|Penbrook Borough
|$172,849.44
|Royalton Borough
|$52,725.00
|South Hanover Township
|$2,463.92
|Steelton Borough
|$342,595.86
|Susquehanna Township
|$1,273,609.10
|Swatara Township
|$1,441,235.62
|TOTAL*
|$11,768,106.72
|*Municipal grant agreements approved in separate board action total this amount.
|ALLOCATION TO DAUPHIN COUNTY TOURISM DMO
|AMOUNT
|Visit Hershey Harrisburg
|$150,000.00
|TOTAL
|$150,000.00
|DAUPHIN COUNTY CARES SMALL BUSINESS GRANT AWARDS
|AMOUNT
|110 West, LLC
|3,535.82
|1400 N 3rd Enterprises Inc.
|10,177.48
|2012 Harrisburg Investment, LLC DBA Hilton Harrisburg
|32,000.00
|2nd Street Ventures LP dba Arooga’s Draft House & Sports Bar
|32,000.00
|44 Hummelstown Associates LLC
|32,000.00
|6791 Enterprises Inc
|32,000.00
|7510 Inc (DBA Skyline Family Restaurant)
|28,517.91
|ABCJ LLC Café Fresco
|32,000.00
|Active Medical, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Advanced Nutritional Supplements LLC
|13,584.74
|Alchemy Salon ltd
|3,647.68
|All NK Hershey LLC
|32,000.00
|All-American Supplyhouse, Inc.
|4,436.24
|Alphabet Express Inc
|32,000.00
|ALVARO BREAD AND PASTRY SHOPP
|11,330.00
|Anderson Audio
|32,000.00
|Appalachian Brewing Company, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Aquatic Facility Design, Inc.
|21,901.60
|Areya Management LLC
|343.20
|Arooga’s Franchising LP
|32,000.00
|Artsy Nails LLC
|24,240.75
|Athans Inc
|32,000.00
|Au Bon Lieu of Harrisburg, LLC
|2,899.68
|Automatic Bowling Centre, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Barbara A Beleski Incorporation
|20,536.10
|Be Encouraged Barbershop
|4,635.50
|Bella Sera Boutique, Inc.
|1,518.00
|BENNETT LAND DEVELOPMENT
|12,420.00
|Big Ming Inc
|32,000.00
|Bill Maloney Men’s Wear Inc
|22,918.25
|Bill’s Restaurant
|4,891.06
|BOYER SWIMMING POOLS, INC
|18,461.70
|Brian Ray Mummau Carpentry Inc.
|622.50
|Brisenas, Inc. (DBA Roxy’s Cafe)
|23,303.11
|Bruce Larson Racing/Stoney Creek Barn
|3,740.50
|Captain Jacks Snacks LLC
|32,000.00
|CD Medical/Wellness LLC
|21,073.00
|Celestino Pizzeria LLC (DBA Gabriel’s Pizza)
|7,138.00
|Central Penn Buy and Sell
|32,000.00
|CH Wilmington LLC
|32,000.00
|CHIGGY Enterprises, Inc.
|32,000.00
|CHRS HOLLOWAY
|2,140.75
|City House BB
|22,115.75
|Colonial Dollar
|11,379.50
|Color Bar Beauty Salon Inc.
|4,905.50
|Crave and Co., LLC/ DBA The Vegetable Hunter
|14,689.82
|Crawdaddys Restaurant Crawdaddys 306 LLC.
|32,000.00
|Cristina’s Home & More Cleaning
|9,322.25
|Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
|296.61
|Cue-nique Inc
|15,888.43
|D & K Auto Body Shop & Sales
|3,724.75
|DDR Media, LLC
|4,565.93
|DevChand Hospitality Inc
|32,000.00
|DG Angelopoulos Inc (DBA – Four Aces)
|5,234.60
|Dhara Investment LLC
|32,000.00
|DIDANA INC
|32,000.00
|DIGGS MEDIA
|7,133.25
|Dinnah Mitro PT
|2,844.00
|District 1014, LLC
|30,360.00
|Doctor Roof Roofing
|2,957.50
|DSIA BARAL JEWELERS LLC
|13,190.09
|East Financial Services
|2,213.00
|Edward O Swartz and Associates Inc.
|32,000.00
|Eisenhower Inc.
|32,000.00
|El Saidy (Pan Tree Restaurant)
|17,355.50
|EROBERTSLLC DBA I AM THAT I AM
|32,000.00
|Escape Room Hershey
|32,000.00
|Evanilla LLC
|5,233.00
|F&M Designs, Inc.
|32,000.00
|FEJ Inc (DBA – Uptown Cafe/Grill)
|12,579.52
|FH East LLC (Grill 22)
|32,000.00
|Fit 4 Ever 365
|940.00
|Fresa Bistro LLC
|32,000.00
|Fresco CC, LLC
|32,000.00
|Get Air Management
|32,000.00
|Get The Picture Corporation
|25,546.84
|Global Development Goup
|4,106.25
|God Chocolate, LLC
|32,000.00
|GPS SOLUTIONS, LLC
|14,800.00
|Harrisburg Golf Simulator
|16,692.25
|Harrisburg Improv Theatre LLC
|5,971.25
|Harrisburg Millworks LLC
|32,000.00
|Harrisburg Senators
|32,000.00
|Hershey Dental Associates
|32,000.00
|HHCP MANAGEMENT LLC DBA CROWNE PLAZA HARRISBURG
|32,000.00
|Hollys Embroidery
|3,987.85
|Hospitality Partners 1, LLC
|32,000.00
|Hotel Hale, Inc. t/a: Wooden Nickel Restaurant
|24,386.99
|Howard Johnson Hershey
|32,000.00
|IK Second St Associates, LLC
|32,000.00
|Indiju 2 Dental PC DBA: Williams Valley Dental
|32,000.00
|Indiju Dental DBA: East Chocolate Dental
|32,000.00
|Invica, LLC
|7,110.95
|JDR3 Associates LLC dba Eco-Green Drycleaners
|25,682.05
|JL Garcia Inc d/b/a/ El Sol Mexican Restaurant
|32,000.00
|Jones’ Corner, Inc
|14,156.00
|Kane Hospitality LLC
|32,000.00
|Karen’s Catering, LLC
|32,000.00
|Kenbar Associates, LLC
|32,000.00
|Kindness Counts Learning Center, LLC
|7,198.00
|Knead Broad Street, LLC
|21,015.17
|Knock Knock, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Koffi Suites Factory
|32,000.00
|L & S auto carriers LLC
|8,610.50
|LA NAILS HARRISBURG INC
|27,114.00
|Latino Connection LLC
|17,596.00
|Law Office of Kathryn Waters
|8,866.00
|Layne Enterprises, Inc
|32,000.00
|Let’s Pretend
|7,621.00
|Linglestown Eagle Hotel (DBA – Eagle Hotel)
|26,290.68
|Linglestown Hospitality Associates LLC
|32,000.00
|Los Tres Cubanos Inc
|21,919.00
|LRSS LLC
|13,213.25
|M&H, LLC
|9,724.00
|M&Sons LLC
|13,302.00
|M.L.G. Enterprises, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Maa Annapurna LLC
|32,000.00
|Mangia 743 LLC
|31,763.48
|Mangia Qui, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Market on Market
|32,000.00
|Melodys Music LLC platinum skillz recording
|1,650.00
|Messner Publications, INc.
|7,758.50
|Mitra Production Aesthetics, LLC
|2,135.50
|MJR Equipment Inc.
|32,000.00
|Morris Jr LLC
|13,200.00
|Mountain Laurel Catering & Events
|32,000.00
|Mr Gs Place
|32,000.00
|Murray Associates Architects, P. C.
|32,000.00
|Neapoli LLC (DBA The Roadhouse Cafe)
|20,971.53
|Newman home improvements
|4,100.00
|Nguyen’s Apartments
|4,167.00
|NūBorn Skin
|669.45
|OK Cafe Inc. (DBA – Jazzland)
|9,996.64
|Onabella, Ltd
|32,000.00
|PAC Entertainment, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Paper Moon Flowers and Events
|12,150.00
|Perry Media Group LLC
|21,434.00
|Phillis Enterprises, Inc. dba B.R.P. Entertainment
|29,275.00
|PHIST Martial Arts
|7,997.79
|Platinum Health & Fitness Club LLC
|32,000.00
|Princess Nails
|6,628.00
|Progress Grill Inc
|32,000.00
|Ptosh, Inc.
|18,906.94
|Purcell Krug & Haller
|32,000.00
|Reliable Backline, LLC
|32,000.00
|Richelle Leigh Collection
|4,841.66
|Roach transportation llc
|7,400.00
|SaltEfx Therapy, LLC
|13,886.09
|Santanna Banana Co
|32,000.00
|Schenks’ Pastry & Ice Cream Shoppe LLC t/a Schenk’s Bakery
|20,042.07
|SHREE NAND LLC dba Travelodge
|32,000.00
|Silvers Family Dental Care
|32,000.00
|Simply Turkey and More
|32,000.00
|Skocik Chiropractic, PC
|32,000.00
|Sonia Management Inc-
|32,000.00
|Soul Burrito, LLC
|22,244.08
|Sports City Athletics, LLC
|27,661.75
|Staybridge Suites Harrisburg, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Steeltonhair
|7,740.00
|Stock’s on Second, Inc.
|32,000.00
|studio441 hair design
|4,516.75
|Suites at Stocks, Inc.
|8,354.90
|Suleshwari Maa LLC
|32,000.00
|Sunny Days LLC
|10,454.85
|SUNRISE MOTOR INN LLC
|32,000.00
|Super 8
|32,000.00
|Szeles Real Estate Development Co, LP
|26,000.00
|Tecport Hospitality LLC
|32,000.00
|The Inn at Westwynd Farm, Inc.
|32,000.00
|The Midtown Tavern
|32,000.00
|The Sentinel Group, Inc.
|1,943.47
|The Shear Edge
|3,165.25
|The Vineyard at Hershey
|32,000.00
|Three Brothers Trattoria LLC
|32,000.00
|Todd Presswork Corporation
|19,145.50
|Tom Sawyer Harrisburg, LLC
|32,000.00
|Travel Champs, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Triple Diamond Inc
|32,000.00
|Ud Mulligans, LLC
|32,000.00
|unforgettable images unisex salon
|4,999.50
|UPPER ECHELON TRUCKING LLC
|17,900.00
|Uptown Family Dentistry
|32,000.00
|Urban Churn LLC
|13,059.25
|Urban Snob LLC
|1,818.00
|VLC Group LLC
|22,970.93
|Waterford Ventures dba Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar
|23,921.55
|What If Of Hershey Inc
|27,879.09
|Wildwoods Inn Hershey Road
|11,925.45
|World Flooring Inc. (DBA – World Flooring)
|6,325.48
|worrelllogisticsllc
|8,414.00
|TOTAL
|$3,977,266.05
|DAUPHIN COUNTY CARES NONPROFIT GRANT AWARDS
|AMOUNT
|AACA Museum, Inc.
|32,000.00
|African American Chamber of Commerce of Central PA
|4,600.00
|Art Association of Harrisburg
|6,760.00
|Beacon Clinic for Health and Hope
|15,833.00
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, Inc.
|31,079.00
|Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg
|32,000.00
|Camp Hebron, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Capital Area Soccer Association
|18,863.00
|Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association
|11,769.00
|Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank
|32,000.00
|Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz
|5,378.00
|Chinese Cultural & Arts Institute
|19,953.75
|Christian Recovery Aftercare Ministry, Inc.
|32,000.00
|CONTACT Helpline
|27,157.50
|Dauphin County CASA
|253.00
|Dauphin County Library System
|32,000.00
|GAMUT THEATRE GROUP, INC.
|32,000.00
|Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church
|19,480.00
|Gratz Agricultural and Horticultural Association
|14,417.00
|Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area
|29,467.00
|Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society
|25,839.00
|Harrisburg Area YMCA
|32,000.00
|Harrisburg Bible Forum Inc.
|32,000.00
|Harrisburg Symphony Association, Inc.
|32,000.00
|Historic Harrisburg Association, In.
|7,294.00
|Historical Society of Dauphin County
|8,865.00
|Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg
|32,000.00
|Joshua Group
|32,000.00
|KIDNEY FOUNDATION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
|12,306.00
|Left Out Organization Program (LOOP)
|630.00
|Linglestown Baseball Association
|2,011.00
|Lower Dauphin Communities That Care
|300.00
|Lykens Valley Children’s Museum
|2,518.00
|Market Square Concerts
|876.00
|Middletown Public Library
|8,675.00
|Middletown Youth Club
|1,635.00
|Millersburg Area Art Association, Inc.
|107.00
|Millersburg Ferry Boat Association
|1,950.00
|Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art
|32,000.00
|Northern Dauphin Christian School
|30,376.00
|Open Stage of Harrisburg
|28,192.00
|Pennsylvania DUI Association Inc
|32,000.00
|Pennsylvania Head Start Association
|21,214.00
|Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pennsylvania
|32,000.00
|Shades of Greatness, Inc.
|3,162.00
|Shalom House
|13,394.00
|Someone To Tell It To, Inc.
|36.00
|Sound Community Solutions, Inc
|32,000.00
|St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
|17,552.00
|Stop the Violence Ministry
|4,127.00
|The American Literacy Corporation
|200.00
|The Julian Dorsey Foundation
|1,842.00
|The National Civil War Museum
|32,000.00
|The Nativity School of Harrisburg
|32,000.00
|The Program, “It’s About Change”
|28,300.00
|The Rabbi David L. Silver Yeshiva Academy of Harrisburg
|32,000.00
|Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts
|32,000.00
|TOTAL
|$1,066,411.25