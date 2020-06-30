Dauphin County Prison sees 40% increase in COVID-19 cases since Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of COVID-19 cases at the Dauphin County Prison spiked over the weekend.

Since Friday, the total number of positive test results grew more than 40%. That includes both inmates and staff, although it’s mostly inmates, 84 cases jumped to 118.

When a prisoner is infected, that inmate is isolated inside the prison and infected staff members quarantine at home.

Director of Corrections, Brian Clark, said his team has been “very aggressive” in their mitigation efforts and response to COVID-19, ever since the virus impacted Pennsylvania back in March.

Clark urges anyone with concerns to call the prison and speak to someone, saying he is committed to keeping the lines of communication open.

The Prison released a FAQs page where families and community members can have some of their questions answered.

Top Stories: