Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties now in yellow phase, 17 others move to green

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a big day in the process of reopening Pennsylvania, 57 of the state’s 67 counties are now either in the yellow or green phases of reopening.

Friday, eight more counties moved to yellow, including Dauphin, Franklin, Huntington, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

Seventeen counties, all outside of the Midstate, moved to the green phase.

While in the yellow phase, in-person work can resume, as long as there is proper sanitation and social distancing, though companies are encouraged to have people work remotely when possible.

Child care can reopen.

Social gatherings are limited to 25 people.

In-person retail is permitted but curbside and delivery are still preferred.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to take out and delivery. Starting June 5, they’ll be allowed to offer customers outdoor seating.

More places of worship are offering in-person services.

Gyms and salons remain closed.

All state park beaches reopen June 6, and most state park pools in yellow counties will open the weekend after that.

Lancaster is still one of the counties in the red phase. It, along with other northeastern counties, is expected to move to yellow June 5.