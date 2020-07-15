Delaware off Pennsylvania’s quarantine list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has a list of states, where, if you’ve been there, you’re asked to quarantine for two weeks when you get back. Delaware is now off the list.

AAA says most people are making last minute travel decisions because of this pandemic, and with Delaware being within driving distance of Pennsylvania, the agency anticipates more people to hit the road now for those beaches.

“We know that Delaware beaches are a popular destination for travelers especially from this area, south central Pennsylvania, it’s not a far drive,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, AAA Central Penn.

According to AAA, car trips account for about 97% of travel right now, and more people are booking long weekend getaways as opposed to extended vacations.

“Most of the trips are being planned about 48 hours to 7 days in advance, instead of the 6 months to a year in advance,” said Spiegel.

Delaware is in AAA’s mid-range, when it comes to traffic congestion, and the agency expects more Pennsylvanians to venture that way this summer.

“Not only is it a closer destination than some of the southern states that are on the quarantine list, but we know the state has made efforts to lower those numbers. They’ve added new rules and regulations,” said Spiegel.

Despite all this, AAA expects 15% less people to travel from now through September, the first drop in summer travel in more than a decade.

If you’re planning to hit the road, Wednesday’s average gas price in Pennsylvania is $2.44 a gallon. That’s up 13 cents from a month ago, but still about 50 cents less than this time last year.