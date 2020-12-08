Department of Health announces additional testing sites across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 10, five additional counties will open pop-up testing sites to help limit of the spread of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that Clinton, Delaware, Greene, Warren, and Wyoming counties will provide drive-thru or indoor walk-in testing clinics for its residents, the second week of pop-up sites to be provided within the Commonwealth.

Over the next 11 weeks, testing sites will change each week until all 61 counties are covered.

According to the state health department, providing drive-thru and walk-in clinics in Pa. counties will help determine the virus’s prevalence in a community and will allow counties to move forward. As of Dec. 8, every county in Pennsylvania has a percent-positivity rate above five percent.

Clinton, Greene, and Warren counties will provide drive-thru and indoor walk-in options, but Deleware and Wyoming will solely be providing drive-thru testing clinics.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, Dec. 10 until Monday, Dec. 14.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.