Department of Health announces new COVID-19 testing sites across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Wednesday, beginning Friday, December 18, regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will change locations.

New sites will be held in Cambria, Franklin, Mercer, Montour, and Luzerne counties. The testing sites will change each week over the next 10 weeks so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, two counties have percent positivity above 30 percent and 15 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”

The department extended and expanded its initial contract to perform pop-up testing in counties across the state. The department believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. Concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, which is currently every county in the state, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

Testing will be available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting Friday, December 18 through Tuesday, December 22. The testing site locations and addresses are: