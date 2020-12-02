Department of Health announces week-eight rapid antigen test card distributions across Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration began distribution Wednesday, of the eighth allotment of COVID-19 antigen test kits to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified institutions in Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Fulton and Jefferson counties.

The federal government provided tests can detect active infection and are considered diagnostic tests. Antigen tests are commonly used for symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals who may have been in close contact of a case.

On October 15, the Secretary of Health issued an Order to mandating health care providers and facilities to report both positive and negative test results to the Department of Health. A patient with a positive antigen test result is considered a case and receives a complete case investigation and contact tracing.

CLIA-certified sites include:

All long-term care facilities;

Higher-education institutions;

Drug and alcohol and behavioral health treatment centers;

State and county correctional facilities;

Healthcare providers: Federally Qualified Health Centers; Urgent Care Centers; Pharmacies; and Primary Care doctors.



For more information about the CLIA certificate and antigen test card reporting, reference the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA) Health Advisory Network (HAN) Advisory: Guidance on Reporting Point of Care SARS-CoV-2 Test Results.